Passion for Speed event moved to June

The annual Passion for Speed festival at the Zwartkops raceway in Centurion was this week postponed because of the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Usually one of the biggest local motorsport happenings of the year, the event brings together some of the country's best historic and contemporary racing categories — a thrill for drivers and spectators alike.

The annual Passion for Speed Festival is a celebration of the racing machines that competed on circuits around the world between the mid 1950s to late 1970s, in the so-called golden era of racing.

The continued restrictions have made the event — with about 300 expected entries — difficult to organise and make safe for everybody, track owner Peter du Toit said on January 12.

“Competitors and their teams will not relax and will be under constant stress. We have therefore decided to postpone the event until the weekend of June 18-20,” read a media statement.