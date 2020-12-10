Restoring an 86-year-old Rolls-Royce isn’t for sissies

This restoration process began a few years ago, and Bogdan has been aided in his quest by obtaining a set of large-scale factory engineering drawings for the Phantom II Continental, detailing all components of the chassis, running gear and engine.

He removed the engine, suspension and steering components and has completely refurbished the astoundingly sturdy chassis. The rear axle has been reinstalled, and next up is the front axle assembly and steering gear, followed by the engine, which is ready for installation.

“This car is fundamentally in a new condition. I had noticed that the odometer had a reading of 16,000 miles [just less than 28,000km] on it, and at first dismissed that. But having removed the sump from the engine, Rolls-Royce experts who have examined the crankshaft believe this car’s engine has been barely run in!”

The history of this particular car has been documented in a book on the Roll-Royce Phantom II, as it has a rather unusual two-door body, constructed by one of Rolls-Royce’s contracted coach-builders of that period, Gurney Nutting.

In the early days of Rolls-Royce production, the Manchester-based company would supply a rolling chassis with engine, radiator, bonnet, firewall, steering wheel and instrumentation, as well as the wiring. Customers would then negotiate with one of the numerous respected coach-builders to build a bespoke body for the rolling Rolls-Royce chassis.

“The construction of the body harks back to the days of horse-drawn carriages, even in the 1930s,” says Bogdan. “This means the structure is all of ash wood, clad in aluminium. And the formed aluminium is carefully joined to the ash framework using nails!”

The Phantom II Continental chassis is special, as this was a short-wheelbase version of the basic Phantom II model. About 1,680 Phantom IIs were built between 1929 and 1936, of which only 281 were the more nimble Continental model. Of course, “nimble” is a relative term for a car that measures more than 5.5m in length, is powered by a 7.7l six-cylinder engine, runs 21-inch wheels with huge tyres, and weighs more than two tonnes.

As for power, Rolls-Royce is quite famous for not disclosing power figures, describing its engines’ output as “adequate”. It is known, however, that the Continental models had a higher-compression ratio, and some sources claim it had a top speed of more than 160km/h — in 1934.

This particular car surfaced in Zambia in the 1950s. It was bought by a man of German descent who lived in SA, and apparently the Continental led a very sheltered existence until its owner died a few years ago, whereupon Letowt purchased the car.

Chatting to Bogdan, a sprightly 75-year-old who moves with the speed and grace of a much younger man, one soon realises that he has great respect for all the finely crafted engineering details that are part of every Rolls-Royce, even nowadays.

For many years, Rolls-Royce held the unofficial title of “The Best Car in the World”, and we asked Bogdan, a retired electrical engineer and very experienced car restorer, whether he would agree with this sentiment.

“Rolls-Royce was not known for its great innovations, in the way, say, that Citroën was. But having examined this car in detail, as I have now been privileged to do since the restoration began, I would say that it is definitely the best-engineered car of its time. No engineering detail was too much trouble for Rolls-Royce, and those details were put in place to ensure that the car had a long and trouble-free lifespan.”

The question remains as to when Letowt sees this restoration of a great car being completed. “I had hoped to have the car completed and running again by the end of this year. But too many other projects keep getting in the way.”

One thing is for sure: if the attention to detail we have seen so far on the chassis and engine is an example, the restoration of this Phantom II Continental will be a fitting tribute to the Rolls-Royce commitment to excellence.