Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Volkswagen’s 190kW Amarok is here

SA’s most powerful double cab celebrates 10 years of Amarok in the country

03 December 2020 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
A launch control function allows the Amarok V6 to sprint to 100km/h in just 7.6 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
A launch control function allows the Amarok V6 to sprint to 100km/h in just 7.6 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED

The much-awaited 190kW Volkswagen Amarok bakkie has gone on sale in SA.

The 3.0l V6 190kW TDI engine musters 25kW more power than the outgoing 165kW derivative, and the 580Nm of torque is a 30Nm improvement. Power is channelled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

With an overboost function that delivers 200kW for 10 seconds it is the country’s most powerful bakkie, outgunning the 190kW Mercedes X350d.

A launch control function allows the Amarok V6 to sprint to 100km/h in just 7.6 seconds, making it one the country’s quickest bakkies, and it has a top speed of 207km/h.

The Amarok V6 arrives in two specification grades, Highline and Extreme, on the tenth anniversary of the Amarok in SA. Since its 2010 launch VW’s one-tonner has sold more than 37,000 units single and double cab units.

The range now consists of the following engines: the 2.0 BiTDI 132kW and the 3.0 V6 TDI 190kW.

Pricing

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Highline — R921,900

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Extreme — R996,000

Includes three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan

Updated Hilux is a smoother operator with grit

First drive reveals it’s now plusher and more refined, with a welcome shot of extra power
Life
1 month ago

Ranger Thunder feeds the tweaking fad

Denis Droppa hits the open road in Ford’s tarted-up one-tonner
Life
2 months ago

Amarok scoops SA’s best bakkie title

The V6-engined Volkswagen trumps nine other double cabs in group test
Life
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New budget-car brand Mureza to debut in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Isuzu introduces more powerful X-Rider 3.0
Life / Motoring
3.
Four things to know about the new BMW 4-Series
Life / Motoring
4.
Running into oblivion and beyond
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.