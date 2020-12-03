Volkswagen’s 190kW Amarok is here

The much-awaited 190kW Volkswagen Amarok bakkie has gone on sale in SA.

The 3.0l V6 190kW TDI engine musters 25kW more power than the outgoing 165kW derivative, and the 580Nm of torque is a 30Nm improvement. Power is channelled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

With an overboost function that delivers 200kW for 10 seconds it is the country’s most powerful bakkie, outgunning the 190kW Mercedes X350d.

A launch control function allows the Amarok V6 to sprint to 100km/h in just 7.6 seconds, making it one the country’s quickest bakkies, and it has a top speed of 207km/h.

The Amarok V6 arrives in two specification grades, Highline and Extreme, on the tenth anniversary of the Amarok in SA. Since its 2010 launch VW’s one-tonner has sold more than 37,000 units single and double cab units.

The range now consists of the following engines: the 2.0 BiTDI 132kW and the 3.0 V6 TDI 190kW.

Pricing

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Highline — R921,900

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Extreme — R996,000

Includes three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan