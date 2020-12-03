New Toyota Agya targets budget-conscious buyers

Recently Toyota raided the merger bins of Suzuki to create the new Toyota Starlet hatchback to replace the Etios. The Starlet has already sold more than 1,000 units in SA since its introduction a little more than two months ago.

Now the Japanese brand has launched another new model procured through its other partner, Daihatsu. The Japanese small car specialist is a subsidiary of Toyota and has donated its five-door Ayla for Toyota to create the Agya, which is a replacement of the Aygo as the cheapest Toyota in SA.

In terms of market positioning it goes head-to-head in the budget-conscious A segment with cars such as the Renault Kwid, Datsun Go, Kia Picanto and Hyundai Grand i10.

The Agya is their size peer at 3,660mm long with a wheel base of 2,455mm. It’s a sufficiently spacious place with no apparent shortage in head, shoulder or legroom.

However, the fly in the ointment is the rear bench, which doesn’t split fold. It folds as a single unit if you want to increase the 260l of boot space with the seats up. In a nutshell, you can’t carry long or large items along with at least one passenger in the rear.

Model-dependent features in the Agya include power steering, automatic air conditioning, trip information via a Multi-Information Display, full electric windows, a 12-volt socket, push start button and remote central locking.

Infotainment includes a touchscreen command centre, CD, Bluetooth, auxiliary and USB connectivity. There’s an optional touchscreen audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for more connectivity and navigation mirrored from a smartphone.

As per the norm with all new Toyota products, Toyota Connect with Wi-Fi connectivity and online services is available to the Agya and linked to the MyToyota app. In a new partnership with Vodacom, Toyota SA has announced a new on-and-off car streaming capability for its products under the new MyEntertainment umbrella so customers can stream local and international entertainment, such as movies, series and music videos, on the go.