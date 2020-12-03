Life / Motoring

NEWS

How lockdown levels affected traffic

In August, Pretoria-Joburg commuters saved 10 hours of travelling time compared to February

03 December 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Gauteng’s major roads were one-third less busy in August, during levels three and two, than in February which was the last month before the lockdown started. Picture: REUTERS
Gauteng’s major roads were one-third less busy in August, during levels three and two, than in February which was the last month before the lockdown started. Picture: REUTERS

While our roads were eerily quiet during the Covid-19 hard lockdown, traffic has predictably increased as alert levels eased.

But Gauteng’s major roads were still one-third less busy in August, during levels three and two, than in February, the last month before the lockdown started.

This is according to a survey of vehicles fitted with Tracker conducted by data analytics firm Lightstone, which measured average speeds travelled along high activity routes in the Pretoria-Sandton-Johannesburg area in Gauteng.

The study found that commuters travelling from Pretoria to Johannesburg and back again in August spent an estimated 10 hours a month less on the road when compared to February. Traffic volumes dropped by 33%, from 1.94-million trips in February to 1.29-million in August on the N1 South, and from 2.02-million to 1.35-million on the N1 North.

Overall, vehicles based around the Pretoria area and commuting to the Johannesburg area travelled roughly 12.5km/h faster during morning traffic and 16km/h faster during afternoon traffic when compared to February and saved 27 minutes in travel time.

Interestingly, commuters saved more time during peak travel commutes — for example, during morning traffic hours, trips from Pretoria to Johannesburg/Sandton, Roodepoort to Sandton, and Soweto to Sandton were more than 10 minutes shorter on average. In general trips were significantly faster, with average speeds of more than 14km/h higher from the Pretoria area to the Johannesburg area and more than 10km/h from the Johannesburg area to the Pretoria area.

Those commuting from Johannesburg to the Pretoria area travelled roughly 8km/h faster during morning traffic and 9km/h faster during afternoon traffic, saving about 15 minutes per day.

Sandton’s key role as an economic hub in Gauteng was evident as large numbers of people travelled from Pretoria, Roodepoort, Soweto and Johannesburg to Sandton each day. They all recorded average speeds more  than 10km/h faster than the baseline: about 14km/h, 12km/h, 12km/h and 10km/h respectively.

The 33% drop in traffic from February to August indicates that many people continued to work from home during lockdown levels three and two.

More road rules will not help until original ones are enforced

It seems that Aarto focuses on punishment, rather than prevention, which is problematic
Opinion
15 hours ago

Truckers trapped in ‘60km-long’ queues at Kenyan border

Drivers blame delays mainly on coronavirus-related health checks
World
6 days ago

Comair to start flying again with a change of captain

Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Wrenelle  Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, is the new CEO
Companies
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New budget-car brand Mureza to debut in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Isuzu introduces more powerful X-Rider 3.0
Life / Motoring
3.
Four things to know about the new BMW 4-Series
Life / Motoring
4.
Running into oblivion and beyond
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Four things to know about the new BMW 4-Series

Life / Motoring

Audi to enter Dakar Rally

Life / Motoring

Mick Schumacher to race for Haas F1 in 2021

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.