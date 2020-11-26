O Lord, won’t you buy me a neon Rolls-Royce

Though John Lennon had his Phantom painted in paisley, the notion of a bright-hued Rolls-Royce hasn’t exactly taken off.

Generations of chauffeur-driven execs have generally preferred to have their luxury British limousines to be painted in sober colours such as black and grey, with only the occasional flight of fancy into more playful hues.

The latest shift from traditional shades is the new Neon Nights trilogy offered on Rolls-Royce Black Badge cars.

Black Badge was introduced in 2016 as a special line of Rolls-Royce models with higher performance and a darker aesthetic, aimed at “risk takers and disrupters who break the rules”.

But any preconceived notion that all of these cars created initially for US clients have to be black is comprehensively laid to rest by the Neon Nights colours, says a Rolls-Royce spokesperson.

“It’s a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration come from nature. The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan - the darker and edgier enfants terribles of the Rolls-Royce family,” he says.