Twinkle twinkle little Starlet

Cross-brand partnerships help keep car prices down through shared R&D costs and improved economies of scale, but motoring marriages can be controversial and they’ve had varied levels of success.

Exhibit A is Toyota’s Supra sports car, which has failed to ignite the market partly because it’s a BMW Z4 in drag. As good as the Supra is (and it really is), the two brands appeal to different buyers and don’t necessarily splice together well.

Now, Toyota’s recent alliance with Suzuki is testing brand loyalties in the high-volume budget car segment. The Starlet, that Toyota has just launched in SA is a clone of the Suzuki Baleno small hatchback that has been on sale here since 2016 — a “fake Toyota” as a certain orange-tinted world leader might uncharitably term it.

Built in the same Indian factory as the Baleno, the Starlet replaces the Toyota Etios and has big shoes to fill. The strong-selling Etios captured a hefty 22% slice of the sub-B segment over its lifespan.

Except for a slight change to the grille, the Starlet is identical to the Baleno and is powered by the same 1.4l petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels.

The Starlet offers five different variants, compared with the Baleno’s three. Ranging from R204,900 to R272,500 the Starlet slightly undercuts the Suzuki in pricing.