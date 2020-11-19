Honda moves up a class with its latest Ballade

Honda SA has launched its new-generation Ballade, a sedan that’s followed a circuitous path to become the car of today.

The original Ballade was the car that introduced SA buyers to the brand back in 1982 but when it was eventually renamed the Civic, Honda SA retired the Ballade nameplate for 10 years. It was reintroduced in 2011 as a compact sedan that bridged the gap between the Jazz and Civic, competing against the VW Polo Sedan, Toyota Corolla Quest and Hyundai Accent in the more budget-orientated B segment.

As the latest Ballade has grown in size, Honda has decided to pitch it as a price competitor to C-segment sedans such as the new-generation Toyota Corolla and Mazda3, and there’s also in-house rivalry as the range-topping Ballade is priced only R13,000 less than the entry-level Civic.

It’s offered in three variants priced from R336,500 to R396,900, all powered by a 1.5l petrol engine paired with front wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT); no manual is available.

Alongside the regular Comfort and Elegance grades, Honda has confusingly endowed its most expensive Ballade with an RS badge, a red one at that. It’s a moniker normally denoting fire-spitting performers such as the Ford Focus RS and Porsche GT3 RS, but in the humbly powered Ballade it’s a purely cosmetic package with sportier-looking front and rear sport bumpers, a boot spoiler, a mesh-type grille and unique fog light housings.

Honda says the badge stands for “Road Sailing” which refers to the smooth road-going nature of the vehicle.

Quite what buyers will make of this discordant labelling remains to be seen, but the car did deliver the promised smooth ride when I drove it at the Cape Town launch last week. It displayed good long-distance waftability while serving up tidy handling through snaking roads such as the iconic Franschhoek Pass.