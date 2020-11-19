Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE

Enhanced Audi Q7 goes on sale in SA

19 November 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The updated Audi Q7 features a bold new grille new interior features. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The updated Audi Q7 features a bold new grille new interior features. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

The facelifted Audi Q7 was launched in SA this week with a change in looks and an update to its digital systems.   

There’s a new style grille with six vertical slats that’s similar to that found on its Audi e-tron full-electric cousins and a lower bumper redesigned for grille-matching uprightness.

Through its new design, the large SUV has grown 11mm to 5,063mm long. The SUV retains its predecessor’s 1,740mm height and a 2,995mm wheelbase where passengers can stretch out.

It is available in five-seater guise or as a seven-seater version with electrically lowered seats if optioned with the Comfort Package. Luggage space offers ranges from 865l to 2,050l while an electric tailgate with foot-activated gesture control is standard.

Two grades are available at launch. These are standard and S-line specifications and along with local packages listed as Comfort, Black Styling and S Line customers can align their Q7 to their taste preferences. But you can detail it with everything on offer, if you want.

Inside the spacious, super comfortable and exceptionally engineered build quality cabin are dual touch-operated screens with switchable haptic feedback, Audi virtual cockpit Plus as standard fitment and optional head-up display.

There’s also four-zone climate control, silent door closing, a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, MMI navigation plus, Wi-Fi hotspot, voice control and the full suite of new Audi connect functionality that debuted in the A4.

This means a built-in emergency button, full smartphone integration of the Q7 with the MyAudi application where owners can easily find where they have parked their car, remote lock/unlocking and speed and theft alerts and much more.

But the drive is the real pudding of the new Q7. It debuts in single range 45 TDI diesel engine mated to an eight-speed tiptronic and quattro all‑wheel drive. It produces 183kW and 600Nm, enough to accelerate the SUV from standstill to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 225km/h.

It’s a motor balanced for economy, refinement and a robust push — and it shows it.

More engines will be introduced later including the 900Nm SQ7 model.

The Q7 interior is a highlight with its good build quality, oodles of space and digital interfacing. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Q7 interior is a highlight with its good build quality, oodles of space and digital interfacing.   Picture: SUPPLIED

In the meantime, the model I drove was perched on adjustable air-suspension with well-padded leather seats adding to the drive. It irons out road imperfections and its suspension can be adjusted for seven levels, including an off-road mode which hikes up the suspension height and a Sport mode which makes it crouch lower.

Yet it never really firms up to severe levels in Sport, which is skewed towards life in the lush driving lane. Four-wheel steering also aids with manoeuvrability in different scenarios.

The Audi Q7 45 TDI quattro tiptronic costs R1,328,500, while the Audi Q7 45 TDI quattro S line tiptronic demands  R1,388,500. Both models come standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan.

BMW X5 M50i offers performance at a keener price

At a nearly R1m saving over the M Competition model, this sports SUV still delivers plenty of pace
Life
3 months ago

Mercedes unveils new GLB and GLE Coupe

A raft of new SUV models bolster the triple-pointed star’s adventure vehicle range
Life
1 week ago

Diesel Audi Q8 has fuel-sipping swagger

The new TDI version of Audi’s SUV-coupe is more frugal than the petrol if not as much fun
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rust in peace
Life / Motoring
2.
BMW iX is the brand’s fully electric SUV
Life / Motoring
3.
Barack Obama’s 'A Promised Land' now available at ...
Life / Books
4.
Hijackings increased 20% in past year
Life / Motoring
5.
Ferrari’s SF90 goes topless at 340km/h
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Howling new TT RS now on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Sascha Sauer is new Head of Audi SA

Life / Motoring

Audi goes curvy with Q3 Sportback

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.