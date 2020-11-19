BMW iX is the brand’s fully electric SUV

This is the new BMW iX electric vehicle, essentially the production car that morphed from the BMW Vision iNEXT concept study which was one of three headline reveals at the German marque’s 2019 Frankfurt auto show stand.

The show is where BMW emphasised its “Power of Choice” strategy, with chairperson of the board of management, Oliver Zipse, declaring: “A product can only be purposeful if a customer wants it, desires it and uses it. Hence, we are focusing on what will our customers want in the future? What kind of drivetrains, technologies and services?”

The new iX is a part of this approach, being another all-electric SUV option if you don’t want the electrified BMW iX3 with its smaller footprint or the large X5 with its petrol, diesel and hybrid engine options.

Before tackling other nitty-gritties, what about the looks and that nose?