Meet Porsche’s van-tastic concept cars

From a van to a street-legal Le Mans car, Porsche has, over the years, created some intriguing concept cars that never made it into production.

Now the German sports car firm has provided a rare peek at some of its one-off studies — some of them previously unseen — and revealed the secret archives of its Design Studio in Weissach, Germany.

While many might think of Porsche as a company that mostly churns out a succession of evolutionary designs, most notably the iconic 911, there’s a lot of off-the-wall creativity taking place among the more than 120 designers who work in Weissach under the direction of Chief Designer Michael Mauer.

Porsche has lifted the veil on a number of concept cars that have been produced in almost two decades under his direction. Some of them remained merely drawings, others never made it past the three-dimensional scale model stage, while some were prototypes that could be driven.

Why didn’t any of them make it into Porsche showrooms? Not every good idea has to go into series production to take the brand a step forward, says Mauer. For him and his team, it is about ensuring a creative space for their experimental work and establishing a relationship with the future.

“These cars were intended to inspire, provide direction, change the way of seeing things and serve as a visualisation aid for decision-making processes. You first have to think the future before it can be created,” says Mauer, who joined Porsche as design boss in 2004.

With that, let’s take a peek behind the curtain at some of the Porsches that, for now at least, remain a twinkle in a designer’s eye:

PORSCHE VISION “RACE SERVICE” — 2018 (1:1 hard model)

A Porsche van, really?

There’s no word from the firm on whether it’s a serious idea, but in 2018 Mauer and his team conjured up this concept of a family-friendly six-seater with a futuristic “space shuttle” design.

Under the flat-fronted body and flared wheel arches is an electrically-powered van with a central seat for the driver. The single seat plays a dual role: a sporty experience for the driver and a clear view to the front for the rear passengers.

PORSCHE VISION 920 — 2019 (1:1 hard model)

The boundaries between racetrack and road are sometimes fairly blurred at Porsche, none more so than in the Vision 920. It was conceived as a super sports car for the road based on the 919 racer that won three consecutive Le Mans 24 Hour victories between 2015 and 2017.