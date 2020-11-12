Mercedes unveils new GLB and GLE Coupe

SUVs have grown to comprise 30% of the Mercedes-Benz product portfolio as consumers increasingly buy into the perceived superior safety and practicality of higher-riding vehicles.

The German luxury brand now offers nine of these adventure model ranges and globally more than 6.5-million Mercedes SUVs have been sold to date. Mercedes-Benz SA has emerged from months of lockdown with several new SUV models added to its local range.

GLE 400d Coupe

The sportier cousin of the GLE (formerly known as the M-Class), the GLE Coupe has a curvier roofline to add some swagger to the space and practicality.

Initially this premium SUV is available in a single model: the GLE 400d 4Matic priced at R1,827,800, with power supplied by a 3.0l six-cylinder turbo diesel engine mustering 243kW and 700Nm of torque. This big diesel dashes from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds, says Mercedes, and sips 7.4l per 100km.

High-performance AMG 53 and AMG 63 versions will arrive here next year.

Under the lowered roofline is a spacious five-seater cabin and a generously-sized 655l boot, and it’s equipped with the latest generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system.

All-wheel drive and an offroad drive mode with fully variable torque distribution provide useful all-terrain capability, which can be further enhanced with optional height-adjustable Airmatic air suspension.

From a relatively small niche, the SUV coupé segment has developed into a "trend within a trend" and includes rivals such as the BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the upcoming Audi Q5 Sportback.

GLB