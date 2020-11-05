Life / Motoring

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Sascha Sauer is new Head of Audi SA

German-born Sauer has been very involved in the Audi SA business for the past two years

05 November 2020 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
Sascha Sauer has held various positions within the Audi brand for 23 years. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sascha Sauer has held various positions within the Audi brand for 23 years. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sascha Sauer has been appointed the new Head of Audi SA, succeeding Trevor Hill.

German-born Sauer has a longstanding career with Audi. In his previous role, he was the Sales Director for the Region Africa and Middle/Near East, based at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany and has been very involved in the Audi SA business for the past two years.

Professionally, Sascha holds an MBA from Sheffield Hallam University and is a qualified mechanical engineer. He started his career with Audi in 1997 within International Sales and Marketing Controlling.

He has had held various positions within the brand since then, working with a variety of Audi markets and importers such as France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, India and Vietnam.

“Sascha brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as a passion to develop and grow the Audi brand and business in SA. Given his most recent role, he has a running start and a good understanding of the South African operations and the local Audi Dealer network. He will provide good leadership to Audi South Africa and we look forward to welcoming him to his new home,” says Mike Glendinning, Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa.

