Collaboration is key to unlocking motor industry opportunities

Africa is undoubtedly the last frontier in the automotive industry.

According to the Deloitte Africa Automotive Insights report, in 2016 the motorisation rate on the continent stood at 44 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants, compared with the global average of 180 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.

This is also significantly lower than other developing regions such as Latin America (176) and developing Asia, Oceania and the Middle East (79). Four years later, while inroads have been made, there is still a long path ahead.

SA celebrates Transport Month annually in October to raise awareness on the important role of transport in the economy. The transport industry plays a principle role in both an economic and social perspective. Transport Month is an initiative that encourages safe, affordable, accessible and reliable transport in the country.

The automotive manufacturing sector is a critical contributor to Africa’s GDP, economic activity and job creation. The SA government has committed itself to supporting the automotive industry through programmes such as the SA Automotive Masterplan, which aims to double the production capacity in SA in the next 15 years and improve the automotive industry’s competitive levels to that of leading international competitors.

A thriving sector helps insulate the continent from external shocks, fosters innovation and diversifies economies. However, it is not a journey that the government can embark on alone.