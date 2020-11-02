Land Rover renews Springbok sponsorship agreement

Land Rover has renewed its association with the SA Rugby Union (Saru) and will continue to be the official vehicle partner of the Springboks.

Springboks Duane Vermeulen, Sbu Nkosi, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Steyn have also been appointed official Land Rover brand ambassadors.

The six players, who were part of the squad that won the Rugby World Cup 2019 for SA, have donated R40,000 to the Kingsley Holgate Foundation and its efforts to support thousands of South Africans around the country with meals, masks, sanitising soap and digital thermometers.

Global Land Rover ambassadors Kingsley and Ross Holgate are tracking the entire land border of SA in two new Defenders for their Mzansi Edge Expedition, delivering humanitarian aid to hard-hit communities near game reserves devastated by the collapse of the tourism industry.

The 70-day, 10,000km journey began in late September and recently left the Western Cape to continue up the eastern side of the country and complete a lap around the perimeter of Lesotho, where the Expedition Team will visit a number of schools and early childhood development centres before wrapping up in Kosi Bay late in November.

Tina Pienaar-Smit, PR and sponsorship specialist, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa, said: “The national lockdown has meant Land Rover and the Springboks have been unable to reactivate long-standing initiatives such as the Rugby Goes Rural clinics which contribute to our corporate social responsibility objectives. We are, however, thrilled to bring a trio of forces together to deliver essential supplies to those in need around the country under the recently introduced #TeamDefender initiative banner.

“By working with the Kingsley Holgate Foundation, Land Rover and our ambassadors will make a difference to the lives of thousands. Kingsley and Ross are world-renowned experts in delivering aid to hard-to-reach places, and will do so safely during the pandemic, maintaining strict Covid-19 protocols.”

Land Rover has been a sponsor of Rugby World Cup since 2011 and a partner of the Springboks since 2017.

Follow the Holgates along the Mzansi Edge journey on social media using the #TeamDefender hashtag.