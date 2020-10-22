SSC Tuatara sets 508.8km/h speed record

An SSC Tuatara supercar driven by racing driver Oliver Webb has a new production-vehicle land-speed record of 508.73 km/h.

The hypercar, created by SSC North America (previously Shelby SuperCars Inc) is powered by a 5.9l twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a carbon fibre body with a dry weight of 1,247kg. The car has a power output of 1,007kW on regular petrol and 1,305kW on E85 petrol-ethanol fuel

On October 10 2020 on a closed stretch of road near Las Vegas, Nevada, British racing driver Webb managed a 484.53km/h run, and 532.93km/h in the opposite direction to leave the Tuatara with an official average speed of 508.73km/h.

That makes it officially the world’s fastest production car, beating the previous 447.2km/h record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS in 2017. A Bugatti Chiron Supersport achieved 490.48km/h on a German test track last year but it was a single-direction run that didn’t count as an official record.

“There was definitely more in there,” said Webb of his record-breaking run in the Tuatara.

“And with better conditions, I know we could have gone faster. As I approached 331mph (532,6km/h) the Tuatara climbed almost 20mph (32km/h) within the last five seconds. It was still pulling well. The car wasn’t running out of steam yet. The crosswinds are all that prevented us from realising the car’s limit,” said Webb.

