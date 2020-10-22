SSC Tuatara sets 508.8km/h speed record

An SSC Tuatara supercar driven by racing driver Oliver Webb has a new production-vehicle land-speed record of 508.73 km/h.
The hypercar, created by SSC North America (previously Shelby SuperCars Inc) is powered by a 5.9l twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to a seven-speed automatic transmission and a carbon fibre body with a dry weight of 1,247kg. The car has a power output of 1,007kW on regular petrol and 1,305kW on E85 petrol-ethanol fuel
On October 10 2020 on a closed stretch of road near Las Vegas, Nevada, British racing driver Webb managed a 484.53km/h run, and 532.93km/h in the opposite direction to leave the Tuatara with an official average speed of 508.73km/h.
That makes it officially the world’s fastest production car, beating the previous 447.2km/h record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS in 2017. A Bugatti Chiron Supersport achieved 490.48km/h on a German test track last year but it was a single-direction run that didn’t count as an official record.
“There was definitely more in there,” said Webb of his record-breaking run in the Tuatara.
“And with better conditions, I know we could have gone faster. As I approached 331mph (532,6km/h) the Tuatara climbed almost 20mph (32km/h) within the last five seconds. It was still pulling well. The car wasn’t running out of steam yet. The crosswinds are all that prevented us from realising the car’s limit,” said Webb.
NEW GTI CLUBSPORT BREAKS COVER BUT IT’S NOT FOR SA
The sporty new GTI Clubsport version of the eighth generation Golf has made its global premiere, boasting outputs of 221kW and 400Nm.
This is a considerable power boost over the 180kW and 370Nm of the standard GTI, and pits the front-wheel drive Clubsport against rival all-wheel drive cars like the BMW M135i xDrive and Audi S3.
Along with a sporty cosmetics package the new Clubsport boasts a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager with a "Nürburgring" driving mode configured for track usage. It’s also equipped as standard with an electronic differential lock and the option of adaptive chassis control DCC.
Sadly the car is not destined for our shores due to being fitted with an EU6 engine that’s not compatible with SA’s high-sulphur fuel, according to Volkswagen SA.
The new Golf 8 range will make its way to SA in the second quarter of next year.
FLAGSHIP BMW X8 SUPER SUV IN THE WORKS
BMW is planning a flagship X8 SUV that will reportedly be sportier and more luxurious than the X7.
Due to be launched in 2022, rumours suggest the X8 will be similar in size to the X7 but with a more daring design, though it isn’t known whether the vehicle will have two or three rows of seats.
Unlike the X7, the X8 will probably get a high-performance X8 M variant. Our intel is that this super SUV will be a hybrid with a 4.4l V8 petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a combined output of up to 560kW — making it the most powerful road-legal BMW yet.
The vehicle will reportedly have four-wheel drive that allows on-demand rear-wheel drive, as in the current M5 and M8 models.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.