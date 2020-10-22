Porsche 911 Turbo S is polished and playful

The Porsche 911 Turbo S, that paragon of supercars with everyday useability, has arrived in SA in its latest incarnation.

Available as a coupe for R3,849,000 and a cabriolet for R4,049,000, the car serves as the new flagship of the eighth-generation 911 range (internally dubbed the 992) which was launched last year.

It will also be available as a standard 911 Turbo model with lesser power outputs of 427kW and 750Nm, but according to Porsche’s public relations man, Christo Kruger, most buyers in power-hungry SA are expected to choose the full-fat Turbo S with its 478kW and 800Nm.

The 911 Turbo — in its standard and “S” guises — has for decades served as a go-to car for sports car buyers seeking excitement and comfort in equal measure, and the new version goes even further in combining these discordant disciplines.

In the speed stakes the rear-mounted 3.8l flat-six biturbo engine in the S has been muscled up with 51kW more power and 50Nm more torque than its predecessor, which snips 0.2 seconds off the 0-100km/h time to just 2.7 seconds.

The Turbo S coupe I drove at the launch in Cape Town cheekily advertised this feat with a personalised number plate, and by the feel of it, it was no false claim. With launch control, off-the-line acceleration is brutal. You can feel the g-forces draining blood from your head as the all-wheel drive car leaps off the line with no wheelspin. It’s quite breathtaking.

There’s no softening of thrust as the Porsche blitzes into higher speed zones, and the 200km/h mark comes up in just 8.9 seconds, one second quicker than its forerunner.

The car displays phenomenal directional stability during its accelerative blitzkrieg, and the steering doesn’t jolt around even on unkempt tar. It is a thoroughbred machine made to go 330km/h and it does it superbly.

I recently drove the outgoing 991 generation Porsche GT3 RS and the stark difference between the two cars underlines the civilised and refined 911 Turbo S recipe. Where the GT3 is all loud and brash bravado, the Turbo S is polished poise. The Turbo S is the faster car and will show the normally-aspirated GT3 a clean pair of heels in a head-to-head race, but it’s quieter and softer-riding and all-round less edgy.