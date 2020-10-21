Renault Duster gets urban Techroad treatment

Many of the choices in the popular small SUV/crossover population are designed to fit into urban life instead of survival in wild terrain.

The Renault Duster range is now available in five models, including two new front-wheel-drive Techroad derivatives that can be had in five-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic guises.

The Techroad is a cosmetics-led specification that introduces coloured sections on the seats in all new Techroad models. You can match the blue interior tinges with a new striking blue exterior paint that's added to the existing palette. They also get a contrast grey front skid-plate and unique alloy wheels in 16 or 17-inch sizes.

Features are identical and both cars get daytime driving running LED lights, a starter button, USB port, air conditioning and climate control, keyless access and rear park distance control with camera, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay inside a cabin with 478l of cargo space. Safety is looked after by electronic stability control, ABS brakes, a blind-spot monitor and up to six airbags.

The model with a self-shifting dual-clutch transmission is more expensive and features a more powerful iteration of the four-cylinder diesel motor that churns out 80kW and 250Nm as opposed to 66kW and 210Nm in the manual Techroad.

Life is faster and less laborious in the EDC, with a 0-100km/h and top speed of 11.9 sec and 169km/h, respectively, vs 14.8 sec and 155km/h in the lesser power unit. Average fuel consumption is rated at 5.1l/100km for the manual and 4.8l/100km for the automatic.

Ground clearance is paramount in the SUV segment and the Duster, which generally doesn’t shout with action-man looks, stands a respectable 210mm off the soil.