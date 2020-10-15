Life / Motoring

AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN

Young imaginations run wild with future Rolls-Royce creations

Young Designer Competition hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars hasattracted more than 5,000 entries from more than 80 countries

15 October 2020 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
Category winner for technology: Rolls-Royce Bluebird II by Chenyang, age 13, China. Picture: SUPPLIED
Category winner for technology: Rolls-Royce Bluebird II by Chenyang, age 13, China. Picture: SUPPLIED

Showing little regard for the stiff upper lip image of the subject matter, children around the world were inspired by everything from Pablo Picasso to unicorns in designing Rolls-Royces of the future.

They were competing in this year’s Young Designer Competition hosted by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which has announced the winners.

The four category winners, who hail from Japan, France, China and Hungary and range in age from six to 16, will each enjoy a chauffeur-driven journey with their best friend in a Rolls-Royce to school.

The designs of the winners and three additional Highly Commended entrants have all been transformed into digitally-rendered illustrations by the Rolls-Royce Design Team.

Devised to provide a creative outlet for children aged 16 and under, confined by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the competition attracted more than 5,000 entries from more than 80 countries.

Asked only to design their "dream Rolls-Royce of the future", children were able to let their imagination run free, creating designs of extraordinary richness, creativity and diversity, says Rolls-Royce.

Judges selected overall winning designs in four categories — Technology, Environment, Fantasy and Fun. Entries included designs inspired by (among other things) unicorns, turtles, space travel, the Egyptian pyramids, Pablo Picasso and bumblebees.

Many are capable of flying or travelling underwater; the designs also featured a host of clever devices and novel technologies to save labour, provide pleasure and entertainment and benefit humanity and the environment.

Reflecting on the competition, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I would like to thank every single Young Designer who entered the competition, and for all the thought, hard work and creativity that went into their designs. There is some amazing talent out there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of our entrants went on to work as car designers one day — perhaps even at Rolls-Royce."

He concluded: “The most important thing I’ve learned from this competition is that whatever our circumstances, we have the power to create amazing things, because our imagination is always free to fly.”

The Ghost is all about less-is-more luxury

Mark Smyth experienced the life of the rich and famous for the day in the new Rolls-Royce Ghost
Life
2 weeks ago

Classic Rolls-Royces get electric rebirth

Lunaz brings old motoring icons back to life with battery power
Life
1 month ago

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos hides a secret message

Welcome to the most expensive game of puzzles in the world, found inside a new Rolls-Royce
Life
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BMW reveals pricing of new 5 Series
Life / Motoring
2.
Ford Ranger gets a new Thunder model
Life / Motoring
3.
Boss Spring Summer 20 menswear collection brings ...
Life
4.
13 of the best African-made movies to stream
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Five of the most fuel-efficient SUVs
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.