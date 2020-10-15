Lexus LC 500 coupe is tweaked for 2020

The LC 500 grand tourer is one of the most desirable cars from the Lexus stable, combining striking styling with an emotive-sounding normally-aspirated V8 engine.

Now three years into its life span, the flagship four-seater coupe has been given a technology tweak to make it a better driver’s car, along with interior updates and new colour choices.

The hi-tech stuff improves life behind the wheel with an upgraded Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that provides a smoother and more linear response, a new Active Cornering Assist system and electric power steering with improved feel.

Rear-wheel steering has been added to improve high-speed stability and also make the car more manoeuvrable in parking lots.

Mechanically the LC 500 soldiers on with its existing 5.0l V8 engine which musters 351kW and 540Nm, and is paired with rear wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Eschewing the turbo trend in the luxury high-performance segment, the normally-aspirated engine has a linear power delivery that’s not as brutal as some of its turbocharged peers, though it’s capable of a sprightly 4.7 second 0-100km/h sprint at sea level.

The high-revving V8 is an acoustic delight, with a heartier roar than some of today’s sound-muzzled turbo engines. A variable Active Exhaust changes the sound intensity based on the drive mode selected.