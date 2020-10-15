Golf GTI TCR is racy and rare

The Golf7 has sold over 40,000 units in SA since its 2013 introduction, and with a third of them being GTI models, Volkswagen has fed the demand with some special editions of the hot hatch.

In 2016 Golf GTI fans were given the Clubsport, an up-powered version of the iconic car. Now with the local arrival of the new eighth-generation Golf — including the GTI — looming in the second quarter of next year, the German firm is giving the Golf7 GTI a final send-off by launching a TCR limited-edition.

Named after the international TCR touring car racing series, the front-wheel-drive car gets a more potent version of the GTI’s 2l turbo petrol engine. Mustering 213kW and 380Nm, it outguns the standard Golf GTI’s 169kW and 350Nm but still falls short of the all-wheel-drive Golf R with its 228kW/400Nm.

Power is fired to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, and the mechanical makeover is completed with a front-axle differential lock, perforated disc brakes with special pads, and adaptive chassis control suspension. The TCR looks racier than the run-of-the-mill GTI, festooned with decals and spoilers to bring out the party animal.

Volkswagen SA is importing 300 TCRs — all individually numbered — at R675,700 apiece versus the standard GTI’s R620,300 price tag. The test car was the last off the line and bore a “300” plaque on its dash, making it a special unit that could become even more of a collector’s item if the eventual owner doesn’t mind that it has been driven around the block by a few motoring journalists.