Brad Binder finds his mojo late in French MotoGP

SA's Brad Binder took the first half of Sunday’s French MotoGP to get to grips with the wet surface before upping his pace to move up to 12th at the finish.

“Mixed emotions today because at the beginning of the race I was incredibly slow for the first 10 to 15 laps. Then, all of a sudden, I found two seconds on one lap and started to understand a lot more about how much grip there was available," said the KTM rider, who qualified 17th.

"It was disappointing that I wasted so much time in the beginning and I learnt today how incredible the tyres are; I’ve never been able to do things like that in the wet and it’s quite amazing to see what you can do with the bike in those conditions. So today was a learning day because I was much, much better at the end than the beginning. The next time it’s wet we will be better off.”

In the past few races Binder has been unable to find the form that saw him winning the Czech Moto GP at Brno in August, and he has slipped to 10th in the championship in his rookie season. He has 58 points compared to championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s 108, with five races remaining.

Sunday’s French MotoGP at Le Mans was won by Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, ahead of Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez, who clinched his first MotoGP podium. Binder’s KTM teammate Pol Espargaro was third.