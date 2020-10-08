Stigworx uses data to improve your driving skills

After the long months of lockdown, track-day enthusiasts have been shaking off the cobwebs and taking their cars to circuits for a workout. I joined a number of them at Zwartkops raceway last weekend, under the guidance of driver coaching company Stigworx.

While some track-day participants are just happy to squeal the tyres a bit and aren’t necessarily budding race drivers, others keep a keen eye on the stop watch and are always looking to improve their laptimes.

This is where Stigworx comes in. It’s run by former motoring journalist and racing driver Adrian Burford who uses his experience, combined with hi-tech telemetry, to help drivers unlock their inner Ayrton Senna.

He uses Racelogic Vbox data logging systems, combining GPS data with synchronised high-definition video, to help take the guesswork out of making performance gains.