Porsche and Boss want to turbocharge your wardrobe

Style and motorsports have had a love affair for a long time highlighted by Hollywood and style icons like Steve McQueen. Fifty years ago the actor shot a very famous film sequence featuring a Porsche in a racing movie called Le Mans where he played an effortlessly cool driver for the sports car company. McQueen’s passion project has since become a cult classic.

A racing enthusiast even off screen, you still would have found the star behind the wheel of some fast car dressed in his signature well-made leather jacket, casual cardigan or blazer and classic trousers. A quote from a television interview sums it up: “I can really only relax when I’m racing. I loosen up at high speeds”, McQueen once said. Believed to also have said that racing is life, two design giants echo his sentiment and may have even unwittingly given a nod to McQueen, a few times.