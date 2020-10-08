Life / Motoring

Freshened Jaguar XF to land in SA in 2021

Manufacturer's competitor in the large luxury sedan segment gets new luxury and technology

08 October 2020 - 05:03 Phuti Mpyane
Slimmer headlamps and wire mesh grille in redesigned bumper perk up new XF’s looks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar has introduced an extensive update of the XF sedan.

The upgrade includes Jaguar’s new Pivi Pro dual–sim infotainment beamed through a larger 28.9cm curved and HD touchscreen, new engines and the latest generation of driver assistance technology like Clear Exit Monitor and Jaguar ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror.

There are wider seats that feature massage, heating and cooling functions, and the introduction of Cabin Air Ionisation.

Making its debut is a 147kW 2.0l i4 diesel motor that is 15kW more powerful than the 132kW engine it replaces, paired with rear-wheel drive.

Two petrol 2.0 versions are available: a rear-wheel drive car with outputs of 183kW/365Nm or the all-wheel-drive derivative with 221kW/400Nm — the latter achieves 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.  

The 2021 XF also benefits from a bolder interior redesign with a new centre console and amenities that include optional wireless phone chargers, open-pore wood veneers and other detailed touches. Gone is the rotary gear selector that set the trend for JLR products and in place is a stubby and chunky, more conventionally operated automatic lever finished with "cricket ball" style stitching and precision-engineered metal.

Exterior changes include a new front bumper design with larger and lower air intakes, a wider mesh front grille, side fender vents that feature the "Leaper" emblem and super slim LED headlights with a "Double J" Daytime Running Light pattern as options.

The new lamps are adaptive and feature Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models thanks to a forward-facing camera to automatically scans the roads being travelled on to avoid dazzling other drivers.

At the rear is a wider bumper and body-coloured rear upper valance and darkened rear light surrounds. An R-Dynamic Black Exterior Pack gives it a sportier look with Gloss Black finishes while spec options are S, SE and R-Dynamic HSE.

The new XF will arrive in SA early in 2021.

