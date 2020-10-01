SA’s Darryn Binder scores maiden Moto3 win

SA rider Darryn Binder won his debut Moto3 race in Sunday’s Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona. In his third career podium appearance, the KTM rider earned the win by just a tenth of a second in a closely-fought race.

With his older brother Brad having clinched his first MotoGP win in the Czech Grand Prix in August, it’s been a successful run for the Binder brothers.

Darryn (22) snatched the lead from Dennis Foggia on the final lap to take his maiden win in the Moto3 championship that his brother won in 2016.

“Barcelona is a special place for me because I took my first-ever world championship point here back in 2016,” said Darryn, who had crashed out of the previous two races.

“To get my first victory here is pretty sick too. I’ve been threatening for a long time and haven't been able to make it possible.”

Brother Brad had a difficult race in Sunday’s MotoGP at Catalunya, finishing 11th. He had recovered well from a slow start to make up places from outside the top 15 and reach as high as ninth, but then ran out of grip in the last three laps as his rear tyre deteriorated.

The race was won by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo ahead of the Suzuki duo of Joan Mir and Alex Rins. Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi looked set for his 200th podium finish but crashed out of second place with nine laps to go.

The Italian legend announced on the weekend that he will continue racing in MotoGP next season, moving to the Petronas SRT Yamaha team.

The next round of the 2020 season is in Le Mans, France on October 11.

LEWIS SEEMS TO BACKTRACK ON ACCUSATIONS

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who accused stewards of seeking to stop him winning at last weekend's Russian Grand Prix, said on Tuesday he was "only human" and would continue to learn.