MOTORSPORT
SA’s Darryn Binder scores maiden Moto3 win
Binder brothers have now each taken a victory in the 2020 Grand Prix season
SA rider Darryn Binder won his debut Moto3 race in Sunday’s Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona. In his third career podium appearance, the KTM rider earned the win by just a tenth of a second in a closely-fought race.
With his older brother Brad having clinched his first MotoGP win in the Czech Grand Prix in August, it’s been a successful run for the Binder brothers.
Darryn (22) snatched the lead from Dennis Foggia on the final lap to take his maiden win in the Moto3 championship that his brother won in 2016.
“Barcelona is a special place for me because I took my first-ever world championship point here back in 2016,” said Darryn, who had crashed out of the previous two races.
“To get my first victory here is pretty sick too. I’ve been threatening for a long time and haven't been able to make it possible.”
Brother Brad had a difficult race in Sunday’s MotoGP at Catalunya, finishing 11th. He had recovered well from a slow start to make up places from outside the top 15 and reach as high as ninth, but then ran out of grip in the last three laps as his rear tyre deteriorated.
The race was won by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo ahead of the Suzuki duo of Joan Mir and Alex Rins. Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi looked set for his 200th podium finish but crashed out of second place with nine laps to go.
The Italian legend announced on the weekend that he will continue racing in MotoGP next season, moving to the Petronas SRT Yamaha team.
The next round of the 2020 season is in Le Mans, France on October 11.
LEWIS SEEMS TO BACKTRACK ON ACCUSATIONS
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who accused stewards of seeking to stop him winning at last weekend's Russian Grand Prix, said on Tuesday he was "only human" and would continue to learn.
In what read like a veiled apology, but did not refer directly to the race in Sochi or the stewards, the Mercedes driver posted a message on Instagram thanking his fans for their support.
"I may not always get it right in the face of adversity," wrote the Briton, who is one win from equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.
"I may not always react the way you want me to when tensions are high, but I am only human after all and I am passionate about what I do.
"I'm learning and growing every day, and I'll take my lessons and keep fighting on to the next one. Thank you to those who continue to support and are right there fighting with me."
Hamilton, a six times world champion, finished third in Sochi after starting on pole position. He collected two penalties, totalling 10 seconds, for practising starts in the wrong place before the race had started.
Asked if the punishment seemed excessive, he told Sky Sports: "Of course it is. But it's to be expected. They're trying to stop me, aren't they?"
Race director Michael Masi rejected the accusations after the race.
"If Lewis wants to raise something, as I have said to him before, the door is always open," he said.
"We have the stewards as an independent judiciary to adjudicate. There was an infringement and it doesn't matter if it was Lewis Hamilton or any other one of the 19 drivers."
Formula One's MD for motorsport, Ross Brawn, said on Monday that Hamilton should lick his wounds and learn from his mistakes.
Sunday’s Sochi race was won by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
The next round is the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nurburgring on October 11.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.