Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Range Rover Velar enhanced for 2021

The updated range gets a new hybrid variant, 3.0 engines and a special edition model

01 October 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting new engine derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting new engine derivatives. Picture: SUPPLIED

The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting a host of new engine derivatives.

Caption to Velar INT: Interior is touched up with the brand’s new Pivi digital infotainment systems and a change in gear lever. 

The Range Rover Velar, which is the mid-size offering that sits between the entry-point Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, will arrive in SA boasting a new P400e model, thus completing electrification of the British marque’s entire vehicle portfolio.

It’s an electric plug-in hybrid option that combines a 221kW 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 76kW electric motor powered by a 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery. The total system output is 297kW and 640Nm and performance is said to be 5.4 seconds from 0-100km/h.

About 80% of the charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point and one hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wall box. Full electric range is pegged at 53km, with average fuel economy claimed as 2.2l/100km. CO² emissions are 49g/km.

Interior is touched up with the brand’s new Pivi digital infotainment systems and a change in gear lever. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interior is touched up with the brand’s new Pivi digital infotainment systems and a change in gear lever.  Picture: SUPPLIED

Furthermore the Velar will now be available with a new range of 3.0l straight-six engines and fitted standard with all-wheel drive. Denominated as P340 petrol with 250kW/480Nm and a D300 221kW/650Nm, these new models also get air suspension as standard fitment. The diesel is claimed to consume 7.4l/100km.

The new 147kW four-cylinder Ingenium D200 motor that replaced the old 132kW engine in the Evoque also debuts in the Velar. Also new to the Velar are the Land Rover Pivi and Pivi Pro entertainment systems, over-the-air software updates and Active Road Noise Cancellation feature. A new cabin air filtration and ionisation system, a second-generation wearable Activity Key are also available, while a drive selector replaces the rotary gear selector in the cabin.

There’s also a new Range Rover Velar Edition that’s based on the R-Dynamic SE specification. Enhancements include a black contrast roof, 20-inch black alloy wheels and bespoke interior touches.

The updated Range Rover Velar range will arrive in SA during the first half of 2021 and pricing will be indicated closer to the time.

Digitised Landy is still a Defender, kind of

Reborn version of the iconic Land Rover is thoroughly modernised but still a top off roader
Life
3 weeks ago

New Evoque and Discovery Sport models announced

The Evoque gets Autobiography and Lafayette versions while the Discovery Sport goes Black
Life
4 weeks ago

Fully electric BMW iX3 ready for market entry

Battery-powered SUV has a claimed driving range of up to 460km
Life
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Reset, rethink — and don’t forget to breathe
Life
2.
Changing the shape of the future: Samsung Galaxy ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
3.
The last Knysna elephant has a message for people
Life
4.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
5.
13 of the best African-made movies to stream
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

New Evoque and Discovery Sport models announced

Life / Motoring

A Range Rover Velar maxed-out with more vooma

Life / Motoring

Offroad warrior in an Armani suit

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.