INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Range Rover Velar enhanced for 2021
The updated range gets a new hybrid variant, 3.0 engines and a special edition model
The fashion model in the Range Rover line up will arrive in 2021 boasting a host of new engine derivatives.
Caption to Velar INT: Interior is touched up with the brand’s new Pivi digital infotainment systems and a change in gear lever.
The Range Rover Velar, which is the mid-size offering that sits between the entry-point Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, will arrive in SA boasting a new P400e model, thus completing electrification of the British marque’s entire vehicle portfolio.
It’s an electric plug-in hybrid option that combines a 221kW 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 76kW electric motor powered by a 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery. The total system output is 297kW and 640Nm and performance is said to be 5.4 seconds from 0-100km/h.
About 80% of the charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point and one hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wall box. Full electric range is pegged at 53km, with average fuel economy claimed as 2.2l/100km. CO² emissions are 49g/km.
Furthermore the Velar will now be available with a new range of 3.0l straight-six engines and fitted standard with all-wheel drive. Denominated as P340 petrol with 250kW/480Nm and a D300 221kW/650Nm, these new models also get air suspension as standard fitment. The diesel is claimed to consume 7.4l/100km.
The new 147kW four-cylinder Ingenium D200 motor that replaced the old 132kW engine in the Evoque also debuts in the Velar. Also new to the Velar are the Land Rover Pivi and Pivi Pro entertainment systems, over-the-air software updates and Active Road Noise Cancellation feature. A new cabin air filtration and ionisation system, a second-generation wearable Activity Key are also available, while a drive selector replaces the rotary gear selector in the cabin.
There’s also a new Range Rover Velar Edition that’s based on the R-Dynamic SE specification. Enhancements include a black contrast roof, 20-inch black alloy wheels and bespoke interior touches.
The updated Range Rover Velar range will arrive in SA during the first half of 2021 and pricing will be indicated closer to the time.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.