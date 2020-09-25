Launch of new Isuzu D-Max delayed to 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the local introduction of the next-generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie from late next year to early 2022, says Isuzu Motors SA.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing this week Dominic Rimmer, Senior Vice-President Technical Operations, said that work is under way on the engineering and testing of the vehicle, which will be manufactured at Isuzu’s assembly plant in Port Elizabeth.

This will be the seventh generation of the one-tonner, which was previously known as the KB, and Rimmer said the local version will have some uniquely South African features and characteristics.

“This next generation D-Max is a significant step forward for Isuzu in all respects. It offers state of the art technology to enhance the driving experience, efficiency and safety,” said Rimmer.

He added that significant local development work is being carried out to ensure the D-Max is reliable and durable enough to cope with SA’s challenging environment. This includes testing the load box which in the current bakkie has significantly thicker steel in strategic areas such as the load box inner panels, load box front panel and tailgate.

Other areas receiving attention include dust sealing, suspension tuning and producing local dampers, development of all-terrain tyres, rear differential lock and axles, wiring harnesses, and accessories such as canopies, roll bars and nudge bars.