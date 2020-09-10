Life / Motoring

FUTURE TRAVEL

Toyota-backed air taxi lifts off in first manned flight

SkyDrive SD-03 joins a growing number of people-carrying drones under development

10 September 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
It looks like the famous Jetson’s family of the eponymous 1960s US animated sitcom wasn’t far off the mark as the flying craft industry picks up momentum. Picture: SUPPLIED
It looks like the famous Jetson’s family of the eponymous 1960s US animated sitcom wasn’t far off the mark as the flying craft industry picks up momentum. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Toyota-backed Japanese start-up, SkyDrive, has demonstrated a new prototype of a small flying craft.

The trial product code-named SD-03 is essentially a manned drone large enough to accommodate the pilot only, but the group of engineers say a two-seat derivative is in development, with plans of creating a flying taxi business out of the concept.

It’s reported that the SD-03 hovered off the ground and maintained flight for four minutes at a Japanese test site on its first manned flight.

The makers of the fully electric craft that uses eight rotors say it’s capable of a 10-minute flight with vertical take-off and landing. It also takes up the space of two parked cars, opening up opportunities for short commercial flights around busy cities, says SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa.

The company hopes to launch the fully functional single-seat range by 2023 but does admit this could be too ambitious. SkyDrive is also looking to make the flying taxi service functional and autonomous by 2030, while they seek approval from regulators to open up more test locations as they are currently limited to the Toyota test site.

Personal flight is becoming a reality and it’s also reported that Toyota has invested more than $400m in another company, Joby Aviation, that builds people-carrying drones. Other vehicle brands, such as Hyundai, Porsche and Daimler are currently busy with flying cars for the new world.

First flight of SkyDrive air taxi prototype.

Flying motorbike takes to the skies

French custom automotive builder Ludovic Lazareth’s jet-powered dream machine will be able to soar over busy traffic
Life
1 year ago

Meet the amazing propeller tyre

Goodyear introduces its latest concept tyre for the flying cars of the future
Life
1 year ago

Volvo takes on the airlines

What if you could take your own first-class private cabin that picks you up at home and takes you from door to door?
Life
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Listen to your gut when it comes to sleep
Life
2.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Why the roots of grass go way deep
Life / Books
4.
Can’t make car repayments? Here are your options
Life / Motoring
5.
New Rolls-Royce Ghost is discreet ostentation
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars

Life / Motoring

Volocopter air taxi takes to the skies

Life / Motoring

Goodyear reveals a self-repairing tyre

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.