Teenager sets new slalom world record

Chloe Chambers zips through a 50-cone course in a nimble Porsche 718 Spyder

10 September 2020 - 05:04 Phuti Mpyane
Chloe Chambers is a new member of the world record holders club at 16 years old. Picture: SUPPLIED
If you were thinking that the Guinness World Record for the fastest slalom between 50 cones spaced 15.05m apart needed to be set, then know that Chloe Chambers, a 16-year-old American kart racer has made this happen.

She beat the 2018 record of 48.114 seconds previously set by Chinese racing driver Jia Qiang, catapulting him to a 2018 Guinness World Records title at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro RS.

Supported by Porsche of North America, on August 21 Chambers managed to erase that record with a new benchmark pace of 47.45 seconds at the wheel of a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder. The open-topped 718 is fired along by a normally aspirated 4.0l six-cylinder boxer engine and outputs 309kW. Nimbleness creates fast slaloms and the combination of a talented lightweight teenager and a 1,420kg Porsche Spyder with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and adaptive dampers came together to break the record.

Chambers said: “It looks easy, but it’s really not — to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count — I definitely felt the pressure.

“Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me” said the teenager, who also has a black belt in taekwondo.

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said: “From the whole Porsche family we send our heartfelt congratulations. We’re pleased to have been able to support Chloe with her ambitious record attempt and share her relief that it was successful.”

