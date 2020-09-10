Hyundai reveals a jewel of a revamped Tucson

Hyundai has revealed a striking new design for its upcoming new-generation Tucson in teaser pictures released before the SUV’s official launch later this month.

The big design overhaul includes the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called parametric hidden lights. These signature daytime running lights (DRLs) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, and only revealed when switched on.

They’re part of a new styling theme that Hyundai designers call parametric dynamics, which utilises angles to create jewel-like surface details.

Under that striking new facade is a body that’s grown compared with the current model, with a long bonnet and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a coupé-like character.

Inside, a modern new dual cockpit layout offers personalised space and a high-tech user experience in which pace, technology and information intersect harmoniously, says Hyundai.