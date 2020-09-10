Amarok V6 becomes SA’s gutsiest bakkie

The long-promised 190kW version of Volkswagen’s Amarok V6 double cab bakkie will finally be introduced in SA in the last quarter of this year.

With 580Nm of torque, the most powerful Amarok has a new 3.0l V6 turbo diesel engine with 25kW more power and 30Nm more torque than the outgoing 165kW version, with an overboost function that generates 200kW for 10 seconds.

These figures give the Amarok an edge over the soon-to-be-discontinued Mercedes-Benz X350d (190kW/550Nm) for the title of SA’s gutsiest bakkie.

As before power’s channelled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive, and the new range-topping Amarok has the ability to scoot from 0-100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds and has a top speed of 207km/h, says VW. The factory-quoted fuel consumption is 9.5l per 100km.

The Amarok V6 190kW TDI 4Motion will be available in Highline and the top-of-the-range Extreme model lines. The Highline has standard niceties like Vienna leather seats, seat heating, increased GVM from 2.8t to 3.0t (including heavy duty leaf springs), Bi-Xenon headlights, font and rear Park Distance Control with rear-view camera, climatronic air-conditioning as well as the 18-inch Manaus alloy wheels. Optional features on the Highline are the Discover Pro Media system which includes satellite navigation, rubber floor covering and 19-inch Milford alloy wheels.

The Extreme version in addition gets Special Edition Nappa leather seats, Discover Pro Media system with satellite navigation and 20-inch Talca alloy wheels. The optional features on the Extreme are the Increased GVM from 2.8t to 3.0t (including heavy duty leaf springs), rubber floor covering, 19-inch Milford alloy wheels and a sports bar painted in body colour.

The Amarok range was launched in SA in 2010 and has sold almost 35,000 units (single and double cab) in the local market.

Pricing:

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Highline — R908,300

Amarok Double Cab 3.0 V6 190kW Extreme — R974,600

Includes three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000 km service plan.