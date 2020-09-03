Smart, sophisticated Mercedes S-Class makes debut

After a long teaser campaign, Mercedes-Benz this week finally took the wraps off its new S-Class.

Boasting innovations such as facial recognition and the world’s first frontal airbags for rear passengers, the iconic luxury sedan brings luxury and high technology together in the most advanced Mercedes yet.

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) makes its debut in the highly digitised cabin, offering up to five screens in the front and rear, some with OLED technology. At the touch of a button, the new 3D driver display for the first time allows spatial perception of the scene with a real 3D effect, thanks to eye-tracking.

Also new is a head-up display with augmented reality which, for example when navigating, shows animated turn arrows seemingly projected onto the road lane. An optional digital light system projects warning symbols onto the road surface to warn the driver of roadworks or traffic signs.

There are individual MBUX services for every passenger, and there’s more focus than ever on rear-seat passengers as many S-Class owners tend to be chauffeur driven. For example, you can say: “Hey Mercedes, turn on the hot relaxing massage programme and play me some classical music.” There are up to 10 different massage programmes.

Using facial recognition, the car recognises people as they step aboard and arranges everything to their liking. Other technical highlights include electric front seats that are each adjusted by up to 18 individual motors, 4D sound built into the seats, and gesture control that operates functions such as opening and closing the sunroof with the wave of a hand.

“It’s about how all of these signature details add up … it’s that priceless feeling of being well taken care of,” says Daimler chair Ola Kallenius of the new S-Class.

“The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge character marked by elegance, high quality and lightness. But the feel-good aspect goes even deeper: With high ride quality and low noise levels, as well as an extensive range of Energising Comfort programmes, the S-Class looks after the wellbeing of its passengers.”