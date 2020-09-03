Now is a good time to buy a nearly new car

Nearly new, low-mileage used cars are flooding the market, making it a great time for buyers to get a good deal.

The number of used cars available — especially “nearly new” 2019 models — increased 32% in July compared with the previous month, placing buyers firmly in the pound seats.

This is according to AutoTrader, which reports that buyers of older used cars are also scoring as total inventory listings have increased by nearly 20% month on month (June to July) on its website.

According to George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, statistics such as these indicate a buyer’s market.

“Buyers are spoilt for choice — especially if they’re looking for a car with a registration year listing of 2019,” he explains.

But what models are up for grabs and what can buyers expect to pay? Mienie says that the 2019 registration year car with the most active listings is the Volkswagen Polo, for which the average selling price is R221,492 while the average mileage is 22,448km.

In second place in terms of active listings of 2019 models is yet another VW, the Polo Vivo, with an average selling price of R178,994 while the average mileage is 23,338km.

Mienie says that Toyota vehicles account for half of the models regarding the top 10 2019 registration year cars with the most active listings.

“This is not surprising, given the fact that the Japanese carmaker does sell the most new vehicles in SA,” he points out.