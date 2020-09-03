New Rolls-Royce Ghost is discreet ostentation

The only components that were carried over from the first car were the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet mascot and door-mounted umbrellas, emphasises Rolls-Royce about the completely new Ghost model.

The latest cruiser is no longer built upon BMW 7 Series underpinnings, and is crafted from the ground up with a new philosophy of what its makers refer to as “Post Opulence” minimalism.

What this equates to is not a less luxurious Rolls-Royce, but one whose structure is crafted using 100% aluminium and discreet ostentation, a less obviously grandiose car using modern technology and clever design detail.

The design is purer now, on both the inside and out. In some instances you can plainly see that the minimalism is forgotten though. Take the large grille for instance, which can be optioned with illumination. That’s a fancy touch.

The hallmarks of the "junior" Rolls-Royce are retained and enhanced though. The suicide doors are now electrically operated like in the Phantom royal barge, and there’s more evidence of an infusion of modern digital tech like the slimmer headlamps with many LED lamps. These are the powerful Laser lights that pierce the dark with 600m of clear forward views.

Look at the new Ghost from both ends. There’s now a very Teutonic sanitisation of tight shut lines, visible sensors, larger surface areas and a tasteful amount of dazzling chrome.

At 5,546mm, the new Ghost is 89mm longer than the model it replaces and its 1,978mm width is 30mm more than the old car, which results in more shoulder room inside while providing enough room for a new all-wheel drive system with four-wheel steering that’s the automotive rage right now.

It’s also constructed using a newer and lighter Planar Suspension System that encourages agility and enhances the brand’s pursuits of a magic carpet ride. The company is serious it wants the new Ghost to flip between being a driver’s car and an excellent chauffeur driven limo. Cameras scan the road it drives on and continuously feeds information to the new upper wishbone damper unit. This data sees instant adjustments to counter any harshness picked up from the road.