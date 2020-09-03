Mercedes-AMG compact rockets land in SA

The most eagerly anticipated quintet of performance hatches and small sedans of the year have arrived in SA.

The flagship Mercedes-AMG A45 S in hatch and swoopy CLA 45 S shape are joined by the 35 AMG line-up comprising the A35 in hatch, sedan and CLA guises.

Thanks to the preceding A45 their driving DNA is quite familiar. This means a turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder upfront and a swanky interior atop a 4Matic drivetrain. The A35s are loosely based on the bones of the old A45 but with the harshness and girder stiff damping ironed out.

The A35 hatch which was first on my list to drive felt superbly comfortable, polished and much muted at the Zwartkops Raceway’s start line where I got ready to experience the standard fitment launch control system.

Any scepticism about this model’s lack of poke will be left firmly on the tarmac as it scorches off the line with authentic vigour. It’s as good as I had thought with its 2.0l engine with outputs of 225kW and 400Nm, combined with a seven-speed automatic.

All models are quite responsive with clean off the line getaways while the 4Matic suspension that’s fitted with electronic LSD makes for a good show of grip in the bends. Revised steering is evident and there’s better front-end bite than in the old A45.

The 0-100km/h sprint is 4.7 seconds for the A35 hatch, 4.8 seconds for the sedan and 4.9 seconds for the CLA. Top speed here is 250km/h.

There is a definitive variance between the 35s and the A45 S which has its 2.0l turbo engine boosted to 310kW and 500Nm, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch auto. Claimed performance is 3.9 seconds from 0-100km/h for the A45 S hatch and 4.0 seconds for the CLA 45 S. Top speed in both is rated at 270km/h.