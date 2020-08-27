Trevor Hill departs as boss of Audi SA

Trevor Hill’s contract as head of the Audi brand in SA comes to an end on August 31 after three years. He will return to the German carmaker’s global headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany to take up a new position within the Audi Sport division from September 1 2020.

Hill joined Audi SA on June 1 2017, realising a lifelong ambition of coming back to his country of birth to head up the brand after leaving in 1997.

During his international Audi assignments, Hill worked in Germany, Japan, China, South Korea and the Middle East.

Hill has been instrumental in leading the Audi brand in SA over the past three years through key brand and business successes. Despite the challenges faced in the premium automotive market, he has led the introduction of key products to the local market to refresh Audi’s model range. Hill also reintroduced Audi’s participation in local motorsport with the brand subsequently winning the Global Touring Cars (GTC) Championship for Drivers and Manufacturers in 2017 and 2018.

“Trevor has always been an excellent team player and an ardent ambassador to the Audi brand,” said Mike Glendinning, Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa. “On behalf of the board of management of the Volkswagen Group South Africa, we would like to thank him for his contribution to the Audi brand in the local market and wish him well in his new assignment,” Glendinning concluded.

Hill’s successor has not yet been announced.