Ford extends Everest range with cheaper 4x4 model

27 August 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The single-turbo 2.0 XLT becomes the most affordable 4x4 model in the Ford Everest range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford SA has expanded its Everest line-up with a new derivative, bringing the range up to seven models. The line-up also benefits from some technology upgrades.

The seven-seater SUV that does family-lugging duty alongside the Ranger bakkies now gets a new XLT 4x4 derivative powered by a 132kW and 420Nm 2.0l single turbo (SiT) engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It becomes the most affordable 4x4 model in the Everest line-up and slots in-between the existing XLT 4x2 with the same 2.0 single turbo engine and the 157kW 2.0l bi-turbo derivatives. All-terrain capability is assisted by a terrain management system with Normal, Rock, Crawl, Mud and Sand driving modes. Further technology upgrades are in the form of LED headlamps with daytime running lights as standard fitment on all XLT models and on the Everest Limited.

Safety and convenience items in the new XLT spec include passive entry and passive start, keyless entry, start button, front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera and navigation through a 20.3cm full-colour display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety specifications include traction control, trailer sway control, hill start assist and hill descent control, load adaptive control and roll-over mitigation.

All Everest models come with a four-year/120,000km warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.

Ford Everest Pricing:

2.2 TDCi XLS 6AT 4x2 — R552,500

2.0 SiT XLT 10AT 4x2 — R637,800

2.0 SiT XLT 10AT 4x4 — R679,400

2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x2 — R693,300

3.2 TDCi XLT 6AT 4x4 — R715,300

2.0 BiT XLT 10AT 4x4 — R744,500

2.0 BiT Limited 10AT 4x4 — R819,400

