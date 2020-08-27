Festival of Motoring dates announced for 2021

The Festival of Motoring presented by WesBank will return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26-29 2021, event organisers Messe Frankfurt SA have announced.

Originally to have run at Kyalami from August 21 to 24 this year, the festival has been staged yearly since 2016. It is the largest automotive show on the African continent and the only national industry supported event endorsed by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

“In the light of uncertainty about Covid-19 and its impact on the industry and the economy at large, we thought it in the best interest of all stakeholders that we postpone the event to 2021,” says Joshua Low, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

The 2021 Festival of Motoring will focus on the celebration and achievements of the industry while highlighting innovation and aspiration for the youth of SA, say the organisers. The core of the event remains the experiential platform provided for motor companies to demonstrate products and services.

Next year’s festival will also stage five national motorsport events, an electrical vehicle village, a 4x4 village and a gaming arcade. In addition, the 2021 event will implement a social investment programme called the FoM Charity Drive.

“We are ready to roll out our extensive marketing campaign starting in 2020 to maintain momentum for 2021, for festival stakeholders,” says head of marketing, Melissa Bender. “We are also excited to kick off the campaign with a new, fully-responsive website allowing visitors and exhibitors to keep up to date with the latest developments.”

“While the pandemic has been an unfortunate setback for the events industry as a whole, we are optimistic and excited to celebrate the evolution of the Festival of Motoring,” says show director Judy Maharaj.

“With 2021 being the fifth edition of the event, we are pleased to share that the South African-born brand is going global and a launch in the US is imminent. We will provide details of the international shows later this year.”

To view the new website visit www.safestivalofmotoring.com