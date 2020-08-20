Special edition Aston Martins celebrate new Bond film

Aston Martin, the British brand with a rich James Bond heritage has announced new models to celebrate the release of No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film. This will be the 25th movie.

This exclusive pair of 007 special editions is based on the Aston Martin Vantage, the marque’s entry-level sports car and the DBS Superleggera, the company’s high-end grand tourer.

This collaboration is between Aston Martin, which recently welcomed former AMG boss Tobias Moers into its fold as CEO, and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios,

As is usual, the two special editions are the work of Q by Aston Martin, the division charged with creating bespoke models for the brand.

The Vantage and DBS 007 Editions are inspired by the Aston Martin V8 that starred in The Living Daylights film of 1987 alongside Timothy Dalton in his first portrayal of the fictional MI6 agent James Bond, after taking over from Roger Moore.

The 007 Edition Vantage features a unique mesh grille with chrome bezels and a dashed yellow diffuser, while there’s an option to also get a set of skis and a rack in reference to the snow gliding tricks of that particular car.