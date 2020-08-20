NEW MODELS
Special edition Aston Martins celebrate new Bond film
The cars are reminiscent of the Aston Martin V8 that launched Timothy Dalton to stardom
Aston Martin, the British brand with a rich James Bond heritage has announced new models to celebrate the release of No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film. This will be the 25th movie.
This exclusive pair of 007 special editions is based on the Aston Martin Vantage, the marque’s entry-level sports car and the DBS Superleggera, the company’s high-end grand tourer.
This collaboration is between Aston Martin, which recently welcomed former AMG boss Tobias Moers into its fold as CEO, and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios,
As is usual, the two special editions are the work of Q by Aston Martin, the division charged with creating bespoke models for the brand.
The Vantage and DBS 007 Editions are inspired by the Aston Martin V8 that starred in The Living Daylights film of 1987 alongside Timothy Dalton in his first portrayal of the fictional MI6 agent James Bond, after taking over from Roger Moore.
The 007 Edition Vantage features a unique mesh grille with chrome bezels and a dashed yellow diffuser, while there’s an option to also get a set of skis and a rack in reference to the snow gliding tricks of that particular car.
More harking back to the film to be had are sun visors embroidered with a radio station frequency — 96.60 (FM) — which 007 aficionados will recognise as the Russian police frequency that Mr Bond used to aid his escape in the film. There’s also a laser-etched gadget plaque that recalls the various weapons and devices like rockets fitted on the original film car.
Only 100 units of this special Vantage that’s powered by a 375kW/658Nm 4.0l turbocharged V8 engine linked to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox will be produced for sale.
A mere 25 units of the V12-powered 007 Superleggera will be made and the car reflects largely what the Vantage has in terms of cabin specification. It also gains special Ceramic Grey exterior paint black roof, splitter, mirror caps, diffuser and carbon fibre on its rear Aeroblade.
The inside of the 532kW/900Nm DBS Superleggera 007 is a leather-clad atmosphere with flashes of red on the seat outlines and 007 branding.
Deliveries will begin early in 2021 while No Time to Die will be released in November 2020. The film’s producers say movie goers can look forward to appearances of four iconic Aston Martin sports cars: the 1963 DB5, 1969 Aston Martin V8, the current DBS Superleggera and the new Aston Martin Valhalla.
There’s no word of the new 007 Edition Astons reaching SA, according to Colleen Vilela of Daytona SA.
In the UK the Vantage 007 Edition will be priced at £161,000 (R3.7m) and the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition for £279,025 (R6.4m).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.