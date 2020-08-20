Life / Motoring

RECORDS

New Panamera smashes ‘Ring record

Enhanced mechanicals make it 13 seconds faster than current model around the famed track

20 August 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
All hail the new King of ‘fast executive saloons’ around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the 2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo. Picture: SUPPLIED
There’s an enhanced Porsche Panamera on the horizon and Porsche engineers have been putting final touches to the new model. It features updated styling and technology that brings it closer to the new 911 and Taycan electric projectile.

A part of the final product polish included a turn at the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife, the 20.832km long German test bed of all things performance, where the large sedan has broken category records.

Eventual owners of the Panamera Turbo model will be happy to know they will be taking delivery of the fastest executive car around the "Green Hell" with a time of 7min:29.81 secs. To offer perspective, the four-door Panamera is not only 13 seconds faster around this track than the current model but in official rankings the svelte four-door barge occupies a gap between two performance coupes — the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the Mercedes-AMG GT. That’s quite an achievement. 

The driver responsible for the record is Lars Kern and the only modifications to the vehicle were a racing seat and a safety cage as protection for the driver

“The enhancements made to the chassis and the powertrain of the new Panamera were always noticeable during this lap. The new setup of the electromechanical roll stabilisation system remains consistently effective and provides the Panamera with incredible stability in spite of the bumpy track surface,” said Kern.

The new Panamera will have its world premiere at the end of August and the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 sports tyre used for the record lap will be optionally available on the car.

 “The Panamera has always been both an exclusive touring saloon and a true sports car at the same time. In the new model, we have enhanced these features even more,” said Thomas Friemuth, Vice-President Product Line Panamera.

Porsche did not confirm when the updated Panamera will be available in SA.

