Marc Marquez to miss another MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix as he continues his recovery from a broken arm.

The Spaniard has already missed three races due to the injury he suffered in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last month. He will continue to be replaced by German rider Stefan Bradl.

Six times MotoGP champion Marquez has yet to score this season and is 67 points behind Petronas Yamaha’s leader, Fabio Quartararo.

This Sunday’s fifth round of the championship will take place at the same Red Bull Ring that hosted last weekend’s Austrian MotoGP.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso won the action-packed race which was stopped for 20 minutes after a dramatic high-speed crash between Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha and the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco.

The red flag came out after Morbidelli and Zarco collided with each other and both riders walked away from the crash relatively unscathed, with their cartwheeling bikes narrowly missing Yamaha teammates Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales.

Dovizioso, who said on Saturday that he won’t renew his contract with Ducati next year, took the chequered flag in the restarted race after leader Alex Rins crashed his Suzuki.

Ducati have won every race since the Red Bull Ring was introduced on the calendar in 2016. It was the Italian rider’s third victory on the track having won in 2017 and 2019 while it was Ducati’s 50th premier-class win.

The Italian team lost out on a one-two finish when Suzuki’s Joan Mir took second place on the final lap when Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller ran wide. Miller finished third, ahead of SA’s Brad Binder on a Red Bull KTM who made impressive progress through the field after qualifying 17th. Binder won the previous round in the Czech Republic, his debut MotoGP victory.

Rossi shook off his earlier near-miss with a fifth-place finish in Austria. Quartararo was eighth after an early mistake caused him to rejoin at the back of the field, but still leads the championship.

Points standings: Quartararo (67), Divizioso (56), Vinales (48), Binder (41).

LEWIS KEEPS NOTCHING UP THE RECORDS

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won in Spain for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday to celebrate a record 156th podium finish and stretch his already commanding lead to 37 points.