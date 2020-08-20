Ford Ranger gets a new Thunder model

There’s a new Ford Ranger Thunder model on sale. It’s characterised by a distinctive sporty exterior and interior styling elements, and in terms of pricing it slots between the Wildtrak and the Raptor.

Unique design elements of the new Thunder model include a new honeycomb-style front grille that incorporates red side nostrils which we’ve seen on modified Mustangs, black side mirror housings, three-dimensional "Thunder" nomenclature at the base of the front doors and on the rear tailgate and black 18-inch multispoke alloy wheels.

It also benefits from standard fitment of a lockable roller shutter load bay top in black and a cargo area management system with dividers. Ranger Thunder models are exclusively available in Sea Grey, Frozen White, Absolute Black and Moondust Silver.

Power is provided by a choice of two engines: a 2.0l Bi-Turbo four-cylinder diesel engine with 157kW and 500Nm managed through a 10-speed automatic transmission. In this flavour it can be had in both 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives.

You can also have the Ranger Thunder in 3.2l TDCI form with 147kW and 470Nm. This model is available with six-speed automatic transmission and in 4x2 form. Towing capacity is 3,500kg with a wading depth of 800mm and 230mm ground clearance.