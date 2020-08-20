A scale model Bentley is yours for R160,000

“Congratulations on the purchase of your new Bentley Continental GT, sir. Would you care for a scale model of the vehicle as a memento?”

For the princely sum of £6,995 (R160,000) Bentley enthusiasts can acquire a 1:8 replica of Bentley’s luxury coupe, an intricately detailed collector’s item that can take pride of place in an office, man cave or she shed.

Measuring 78cm in length, this scale model from the Bentley Collection is made up of more than 1,000 individual pieces, assembled by hand and taking more than 300 hours to build.

The creation of each made-to-order scale model is overseen by the Bentley Design Studio, ensuring the details are made to the same quality as full-size Bentleys.

The tiny steering wheel features impeccably-copied cross-stitching, the seats have quilting and the model car mimics the lustrous wood veneers and plush carpets found in the full-sized car.