AudiSmart Service: the most affordable way to service your Audi

AudiSmart Service brings the Audi brand care, expertise and servicing excellence within reach for owners of older Audi vehicles.

With the servicing contract, owners of Audis that are between six and 13 years old can service their vehicles with the premium Audi dealers who know their vehicle best.

Get the freedom and peace of mind of a short-term Audi servicing contract, which includes:

two oil changes over two years or 30,000km (AudiSmart is valid for two years or 30,000km — whichever comes first) at a significantly discounted price;

comprehensive roadside assistance as a value-added benefit;

gives you the confidence of knowing that your car is being fitted with genuine Audi parts by experienced Audi technicians; and

can be topped up at an Audi dealership to cover any major services needed.

AudiSmart Service deals start from R4,800 at any Audi dealership or at www.audi.co.za

