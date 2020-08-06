MOTORSPORT LAP
Marquez ruled out of Czech race due to broken arm
Test rider Stefan Bradl will stand in for the injured world champion
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss Sunday's Czech Grand Prix after having a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team confirmed on Tuesday.
Spaniard Marquez had fresh surgery on Monday to replace a damaged titanium plate inserted after he broke his right arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain.
The team had said that the 27-year-old, who tried to return for the second race in Jerez but withdrew without qualifying, would stay in the hospital in Barcelona for 48 hours before being discharged.
It isn’t known whether Marquez will recover in time for the Austrian MotoGP on August 16.
"After a heroic return just four days after surgery in Jerez, Marc Marquez will miss the Brno race with Stefan Bradl joining the Repsol Honda Team alongside Alex Marquez," the Repsol Honda Team said in a statement.
"After undergoing a second operation ... Marquez and HRC have decided the world champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more.
"In his place, HRC test rider Bradl will mount the Honda RC213V."
Bradl has claimed three top 10 finishes at Brno from his seven starts in the MotoGP class and only once missed out on points, the team added.
The Czech race is in Brno, with Petronas Yahama's French rider Fabio Quartararo targeting a third victory in as many races this season.
Formula E to be televised locally
The final six rounds of the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship for electric single-seaters will be broadcast on SuperSport for the first time courtesy of Jaguar SA and its partnership with Cape Town Formula E Bid Company, e-Movement.
To conclude the season after a lengthy pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Formula E series organisers have devised a trio of double-headers comprising six races in nine days on three circuit layouts at the Templehof Airport in Berlin, Germany.
All of these races, including qualifying sessions will be screened live and repeated on SuperSport. The first race has already taken place, while the others will be on August 8-9 and August 12-13. SuperSport will also air Championship Highlights episodes, special Formula E features as well as some of the season’s past rounds from around the world.
Lisa Mallett, Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover SA, said: “This is a historic first in SA, and Jaguar is thrilled to bring the televised all-electric Formula E season finale to fans in our region. This package is an exciting new element in our support of e-Movement’s bid to secure a World Championship Formula E round on the streets of Cape Town."
In March Jaguar was announced as the founding partner for e-Movement’s plans to host a Formula E race using a street circuit in the heart of Cape Town. With a feasibility study undertaken by members of Formula E Operations during a site visit last year, and ongoing negotiation processes, Jaguar and e-Movement have provisionally secured a date for a Cape Town round in the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E Calendar.
