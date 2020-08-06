Extreme Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar

The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 joins a long list of rare and hyper Lambos bred for racing paddocks.

It is exclusively for track use and features mechanical, aerodynamic and chassis upgrades over the Aventador on which it is loosely based. Only 40 examples will be built.

The Essenza SCV12 is designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, custodians of all racing bulls at the factory. Inspiration for the look comes from the sleek yet taut and dynamic lines of 1970s racing prototypes, and the hexagonal elements are typical of Lamborghini’s DNA, including a roof airscoop.

The manic aerodynamic suit is built with know-how from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience for high levels of downforce, said to be 1,200kg at 250km/h.

The front hood has double air intakes which separate the hot airflow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the roof airscoop, while the front splitter system is optimised to channel cooling air to the gearbox.

The 6.5l engine has an output of 610kW — the most powerful version of Lamborghini’s normally aspirated V12 yet. It roars through a Capristo exhaust system. It’s fitted with a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox and it’s purely rear-wheel driven.

“Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963. It’s a car born to race and to showcase on the track the characteristics that have made Lamborghini famous worldwide, guaranteeing unique and special emotions for both the driver and onlookers,” says Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

Specific slick Pirelli rubber is mounted on magnesium combination size 19-inch rims in front and 20-inchers at the rear and halted by motorsport spec Brembo brakes.