Extreme Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is track only supercar
The limited edition projectile is powered by the most powerful iteration of Lambo’s V12 engine
The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 joins a long list of rare and hyper Lambos bred for racing paddocks.
It is exclusively for track use and features mechanical, aerodynamic and chassis upgrades over the Aventador on which it is loosely based. Only 40 examples will be built.
The Essenza SCV12 is designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, custodians of all racing bulls at the factory. Inspiration for the look comes from the sleek yet taut and dynamic lines of 1970s racing prototypes, and the hexagonal elements are typical of Lamborghini’s DNA, including a roof airscoop.
The manic aerodynamic suit is built with know-how from the Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT racing experience for high levels of downforce, said to be 1,200kg at 250km/h.
The front hood has double air intakes which separate the hot airflow coming from the radiator and conveys the cold air to the roof airscoop, while the front splitter system is optimised to channel cooling air to the gearbox.
The 6.5l engine has an output of 610kW — the most powerful version of Lamborghini’s normally aspirated V12 yet. It roars through a Capristo exhaust system. It’s fitted with a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox and it’s purely rear-wheel driven.
“Essenza SCV12 is the ultimate expression of the V12 naturally aspirated engine, the symbol of our brand since 1963. It’s a car born to race and to showcase on the track the characteristics that have made Lamborghini famous worldwide, guaranteeing unique and special emotions for both the driver and onlookers,” says Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
Specific slick Pirelli rubber is mounted on magnesium combination size 19-inch rims in front and 20-inchers at the rear and halted by motorsport spec Brembo brakes.
A multifunction steering wheel like that of F1 cars and an FIA homologated OMP carbon seat can be found inside the sparse but neatly presented cabin.
A wild rear diffuser and large tail keep this Lambo glued to the road with up to 1,200kg of downforce.
Mitja Borkert, head of Lamborghini Centro Stile, says: “I was excited about this project from the start, because it would allow us to create a car that was different but at the same time unmistakably Lamborghini, extreme but stylistically very clean, as a real racing car should be.
“With the Essenza SCV12 we pay tribute to both our racing past and the present: the large rear wing, side fins and front splitter are elements taken from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO. This car is the perfect combination of our tradition and what we imagine for the future.".
Furthermore, Essenza SCV12 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will be given access to drive their special Lambo on some of the most prestigious circuits in the world. The perks include storage services and each car will have a personalised garage at a newly built hanger at the Lamborghini HQ, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.
Owners will also benefit from specialised training used by official Lamborghini racing drivers and given by the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab.
Lamborghini SA spokesperson Christo Kruger says there are no units headed to SA.
