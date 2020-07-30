Jaguar Land Rover names former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré as CEO

Former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré has been appointed CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its holding company, Tata Motors, has announced.

Bolloré, who was dismissed from his post as Renault CEO in October, will replace Ralf Speth as JLR boss on September 10, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chair of the Tata Group.

JLR has been hit by disruption to sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, and by lockdowns in key markets across Europe and North America. After a return to profit in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the luxury UK carmaker recording a pretax loss of £422m for the financial year to March 31.

“I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry,” Chandrasekaran said.

Bolloré, who has extensive expertise in the car business, including in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia, said JLR is known worldwide for its “peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity”.

He is looking forward to leading “this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation”.

Speth, who was appointed CEO in 2010 after Ford sold Jaguar and Land Rover to Tata, will take up the position of non-executive vice-chair of JLR.

Marcia Mayaba appointed Nada’s national vice-chair

Marcia Mayaba, franchise executive at Barloworld Motor Retail, has been elected as vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).