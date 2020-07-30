MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Jaguar Land Rover names former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré as CEO
In Africa, Marcia Mayaba and Mike Whitfield move up the ladder of motoring industry bodies
Former Renault boss Thierry Bolloré has been appointed CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its holding company, Tata Motors, has announced.
Bolloré, who was dismissed from his post as Renault CEO in October, will replace Ralf Speth as JLR boss on September 10, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chair of the Tata Group.
JLR has been hit by disruption to sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, and by lockdowns in key markets across Europe and North America. After a return to profit in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the luxury UK carmaker recording a pretax loss of £422m for the financial year to March 31.
“I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry,” Chandrasekaran said.
Bolloré, who has extensive expertise in the car business, including in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia, said JLR is known worldwide for its “peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity”.
He is looking forward to leading “this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation”.
Speth, who was appointed CEO in 2010 after Ford sold Jaguar and Land Rover to Tata, will take up the position of non-executive vice-chair of JLR.
Marcia Mayaba appointed Nada’s national vice-chair
Marcia Mayaba, franchise executive at Barloworld Motor Retail, has been elected as vice-chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).
“We are extremely excited to have Marcia on board,” said Mark Dommisse, national chair of Nada. “We look forward to working closely with her on various matters affecting motor vehicle dealers from an economic, social, diversity and transformation point of view.”
Mayaba said she intends “to add value to the great work” Nada does on behalf of its members.
“The association has reflected enormous tenacity in its assistance and guidance to its members during the current pandemic and ongoing crisis,” she said.
Her involvement in the motor industry spans about 23 years and includes truck rental, car rental, leasing and fleet management, and, more recently, retail experience.
Mayaba joined the retail space as a trainee dealer principal. She has completed an original equipment manufacturer dealer principal programme as well as the Sewell’s dealership management trainee programme. Her first appointment as dealer principal was in 2011. She also holds a road transport passenger diploma and is a Gordon Institute of Business (Gibs) alumnus.
In July 2019 she was appointed franchise executive at Ford and Mazda.
Nissan Africa South chair to head African Association of Automotive Manufacturers
Mike Whitfield, chair of Nissan Africa South, has been elected president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) at the organisation’s annual AGM.
Whitfield, a former president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) and vice-president of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, joined Nissan in 1981 as a marketing trainee. He has since held management positions in sales and marketing before he was appointed director of the heavy vehicle division in 1993. In 2008, Whitfield was appointed as Nissan SA’s MD.
In July 2019, Whitfield was appointed as chair of Nissan Africa South, delivering his expertise to more than 50 African countries. He is based in Egypt as MD.
The AAAM was established in November 2015 to focus on the expansion and deepening of the automotive industry across the continent, by working with governments to implement policies that will attract investors, unlock the economic potential of the continent and align a global network of stakeholders committed to the development of the automotive industry in Africa.