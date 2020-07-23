Mk1 Golf and other VW classics to be electrified

Fresh reports suggest Volkswagen wants to push forward its electric car revolution while taking its past along.

American website Motor Authority says the company, which has partnered with eClassics, German converters who have previously electrified an original VW Beetle convertible and a 1966 split-window Kombi, has filed new trademarks with European Union Intellectual Property Office for "e-Golf Classic", "e-Karmann" and"‘e-Kubel".

The German company worked closely with VW in tweaking the MEB scalable platform used to build a raft of current VAG electric cars like the VW ID.3 and newly revealed Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. It’s now expected that VW will recapture its history in a cleaner, more sustainable way by electrifying some of its historic cars, including the first-generation Golf which lived on in SA for many years as the Citigolf.

Using VW's MEB platform for the conversions ensures that sourcing parts will be convenient for owners, as there will be commonality with VW's new ID range of EVs, according to the company.