Injured Marquez expects to be back in MotoGP next month

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez may be back in the Repsol Honda saddle as soon as next month after surgery to his right arm on Tuesday.

The six-time champion had a titanium plate fixed to his humerus after breaking it when he crashed in the closing stages of the season-opening Spanish MotoGP in Jerez on Sunday. Though the successful surgery promises an early return, the Spaniard will certainly miss the second round, the Andalusian Grand Prix, at the same Jerez circuit weekend. His team said he could be back in the third round of the season in the Czech Republic on August 9.

Repsol Honda boss Alberto Puig said the team would not replace Marquez this weekend, and would focus on the Spaniard's younger brother and teammate Alex.

The Spaniard was the third rider to suffer an injury last weekend after Suzuki's Alex Rins injured his shoulder in a fall in qualifying on Saturday, while LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow missed the race after injuring his back in a crash in the warm-up session on Sunday.