MOTORSPORT
Injured Marquez expects to be back in MotoGP next month
Marquez breaks his arm in season-opener while SA’s Brad Binder shows promising pace
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez may be back in the Repsol Honda saddle as soon as next month after surgery to his right arm on Tuesday.
The six-time champion had a titanium plate fixed to his humerus after breaking it when he crashed in the closing stages of the season-opening Spanish MotoGP in Jerez on Sunday. Though the successful surgery promises an early return, the Spaniard will certainly miss the second round, the Andalusian Grand Prix, at the same Jerez circuit weekend. His team said he could be back in the third round of the season in the Czech Republic on August 9.
Repsol Honda boss Alberto Puig said the team would not replace Marquez this weekend, and would focus on the Spaniard's younger brother and teammate Alex.
The Spaniard was the third rider to suffer an injury last weekend after Suzuki's Alex Rins injured his shoulder in a fall in qualifying on Saturday, while LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow missed the race after injuring his back in a crash in the warm-up session on Sunday.
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Spanish Grand Prix for his first MotoGP victory. Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was second and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso third.
SA's Brad Binder finished a points-scoring 13th in his MotoGP debut. Starting 13th on the grid, the Red Bull KTM rider had made his way up to eighth place but ran wide into the gravel and dropped to 18th before fighting his way back up the order.
Despite his low finish the rookie showed encouraging pace, and after suffering his run off the South African seared around Jerez as fast as anyone in the front group.
“In general, it is not too bad,” said Binder after the race.
“I’m super happy with the way the bike is. I need to say sorry to my team because today we could have done a good job and taken a good result but at the end of the day we live and we learn. I made a mistake and I won’t do it again. I knew I could be there in that group with the guys, I didn’t know I would be able to sit there quite comfortably. That was a bit of a shock for sure.”